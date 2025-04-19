Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic star got a Hoops shout out in an unusual place.

Celtic trophy memories have been recalled - on Sky Sports coverage of an EFL Championship game.

The Hoops have dominated Scottish football for the last decade and plenty of players who have walked the corridors of Parkhead have left with silverware. David Turnbull is one of them, having joined the club from Motherwell in 2021 and leaving last year for Cardiff City. He won three Premiership titles, the same amount of Scottish Cups and a couple of League Cups,

They are fighting for survival in the Premiership and lost 2-0 to Sheffield United on Good Friday. Turnbull came off the bench, amid a season disrupted by injury, with the game broadcast live via Sky Sports.

Celtic shout out

As he came off the bench, an unexpected and randomly placed Celtic claim was put into his introduction. Turnbull was brought onto the pitch with an intro by Gary Weaver that went: “On comes former Celtic serial winner, David Turnbull.”

Manager Omer Riza said of the game: “There were moments in the game we played quite well. I thought we contained Sheffield United well with our structure. They didn’t cause us loads of issues. We always knew it was going to be a tough game for us out of possession, but I thought we managed it quite well. Second-half, I thought we tried to take the game to them. By the end, they tried to get to a 4-5-1 to try to stop us from causing those problems.

"We probably didn’t quite cause enough problems when we were going forwards when we won the ball. I thought our moments needed to be cleaner and more decisive. The first goal took the momentum away at 0-0 where we still felt we could get something out of the game, then the second goal comes from a little error and it finishes 2-0."

Why Cardiff City signed Turnbull

Speaking after signing for the Bluebirds, Turnbull told club media: “I’m delighted, I’m buzzing to be here. It’s been a long day or two, but I’m really glad to get it over the line and can’t wait to get started. When I heard of the interest, I was very keen. It’s a huge Club. I’ve watched them in past and want to be a part of it now and kick on. “It’s a great city and when I arrived at the stadium, it was nice to see it. It’s brilliant and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Boss at the time, Erol Bulut, added: "I see a lot of quality. He is a good age, he played the last three seasons with Celtic, scored and assisted many goals. This is what we need in our midfield. He is creative in the offensive shape and he can finalise attacks. “We now have good options and not the same styles. We have defensive midfielders and also have more creativity. In the second half, when we want to change, we can now change a few players and have the same level.”