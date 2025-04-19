Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been some debate over whether a Celtic star could make a shock move to Rangers.

A former Rangers star has boldly suggested that a current Celtic player would not be worth bringing into Ibrox.

Greg Taylor is at the centre of contract rumblings in Glasgow’s east end as his terms tick down towards the end of the season. As things stand, he could leave as a free agent and former Kilmarnock teammate Kris Boyd has kickstarted debate that Rangers could make a shock swoop for him.

Derek Ferguson has noted the swirls around the Celtic man who has won 10 trophies since moving to the club in 2019. With Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte already options at the disposal of interim manager Barry Ferguson, the pundit insists Taylor does not have the quality to improve that Rangers department despite his Ibrox connections.

Rangers quality not found in Celtic star

Ferguson, brother of the interim manager, told Ibrox News: “He’s a good player and he’s played well over the past few years with Celtic, but the thing is, is it worth the hassle for him and his family? You’ve got to figure that in. Also, we’ve got Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte. Jefte is a young guy who has a lot to learn and a lot of improvement to come. So I’d stick with someone like Jefte and maybe look to bring in someone else. But whether that should be Taylor, I’m not so sure.

“It’d be headline-catching, and I know he’s got connections with Rangers because he was at the club as a youngster and did ever so well, but for me – and this is not having a go at him – there are better options out there for Rangers if they are to raise the standards. Again, it’s nothing on Taylor because he’s a good player, but I think there are better out there than what we have to work alongside Jefte.”

Brendan Rodgers stance

The Celtic boss is keen to keep Taylor with Kieran Tierney also on his way back to Parkhead from Arsenal, and is continuing to make pleas to keep him. He said to Sky after last weekend’s 5-1 win over Kilmarnock: “I thought Greg Taylor was brilliant for us, because when you play against a man-marking system, you have to be able to rotate and be flexible and not mechanical.

“Otherwise, the positions don’t open up for you, and I thought he was a real catalyst for us. Coming in, creating space, and he was very good. Well, I’ll always fight to the very end for a player and a person like Greg. Of course, he’s earned the right to make the decision he wants, but I think you see in the performance today that how important someone in that role is for us, because it opens up so much and he plays like a midfield player for us.

“So, yes, we’ll always try to convince, but we’ll see what happens come the end of the season.”