Dara O'Shea is a top target for Celtic, according to reports. | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are both looking to bolster their squads ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers achieved a league and Scottish Cup double in his first season following his return to the Parkhead dugout and he is now hoping to assemble a team which is capable of progressing beyond the group stage of the Champions League.

With that in mind, it is claimed that the former Leicester boss has set his sights on Republic of Ireland international defender Dara O’Shea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender has impressed in English football since progressing through the West Brom academy and made 96 league appearances for the Baggies before joining Burnley in a £7m deal in the summer of 2023.

O’Shea was a stalwart in the Clarets team during their first season in the Premier League, but was unable to prevent the team from being relegated as they finished in 19th position.

Since their relegation, Burnley have lost manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich and this uncertainty at the top could prompt the Hoops to try and entice the player to Glasgow by using the lure of European football, according to reports from the Daily Record.

However, the outlet understands that the player will not come cheap and Burnley will look to recoup most of the £7m that they paid just 12 months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Burnley source also told Record Sport that the 25-time international would not leave Turf Moor until a decision is made on the appointment of a new manager.

As it stands, the likes of Scott Parker and Craig Bellamy are both thought to be in the running for the role, but no decision has yet been made.

Celtic went with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales as their main centre back options for long spells last season, but are in the market for further reinforcements following uncertainty surrounding the future of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish backs Conor Goldson to make EFL move

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish claims that Connor Goldson would be a shrewd signing for new Birmingham City boss Chris Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1995 and are now targeting an immediate return to the Championship.

SunSport has previously claimed that Goldson is a top target for former Celtic coach Davies, who is keen to bolster his side’s defensive options and experience ahead of the new campaign.

Former Gers gaffer McLeish, who also famously led the Blues to League Cup glory in 2011, claimed he can see the wisdom in the move.

He said: “Connor has had a great spell at Rangers and has played for them at the highest level possible, a European final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has immense experience, and he strikes me as the type who will share that experience with others at the club.

“He’s had a wonderful time at Rangers over six years, and has shown everyone what he can do and what he’s capable of.

“You won’t hear a bad word from me about centre-halves! And Connor has certainly done everything that’s been asked of him at Ibrox.

“He’s scored a goal or two, he’s been a threat at set-pieces, and I have always admired his style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been at Rangers for a long time when you think about the modern game, and look at the way players come and go.

“It says a lot about him to have that longevity there.

“There are big demands placed on players at Rangers. It’s among the biggest and most demanding clubs in the world.

“The fans demand victories every single week, but Connor has been aware of that and handled those demands.

“You’ve got to be a winner to last that length of time at Rangers. Wherever he goes next, whether it’s Birmingham or wherever, that will stand him in good stead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldson has made over 300 appearances for Rangers since signing from Brighton in 2018. The 31-year-old played a major role in the club’s title triumph in the 2020/21 season and has also lifted the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.