Celtic and Rangers have a limited window of opportunity to finalise their transfer business

Celtic and Rangers face a potentially season-defining day of transfer activity as the summer window draws closer to its climax.

Neither team has had a convincing start to the season. Celtic may set top of the table with 10 points from a possible 12 but their recent 0-0 draw with Rangers and their failure to secure Champions League qualification in a play-off with a much unfancied Kairat side highlights a dip in quality as the Hoops are consigned to competing in Europe’s second tier competition for the first time since 2021. Meanwhile, Russell Martin couldn’t have envisioned much of a worse start to life in the Ibrox dugout. Rangers are still winless in the league after four consecutive draws in the Premiership while they also suffered a humiliating 9-1 defeat on aggregate to Belgian side Club Brugge to miss out on a place in the Champions League.

Both sides face a frantic race against team to try and leave their squads in the strongest place possible heading into the remainder of the campaign. But when does the summer window close in Scotland? Here’s all you need to know.

When does the 2025 summer window close in Scotland?

The summer transfer window closes for Scottish League clubs today (Monday, 1st September) at 11pm. As per usual, if deal sheets are submitted before the deadline, clubs will be given an extra two hours to finalise their business.

The 11pm Scottish closing time is four hours later than the English Premier League, the English Football League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1. This is because the English FA made an agreement with EFL and top flight clubs to shut the window earlier to provide a more regular working day for club staff.

What is a deal sheet?

Clubs sometimes conclude deals at the last minute and it is not always easy for them to get everything completed and sent over by the deadline. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

For a deadline of 11pm, the deal sheet cannot be used before 9pm and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs have another two hours, or until 01:00, in which to submit the full paperwork. But if a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.

When does the 2026 January window open?

Scottish Premiership clubs will be limited to solely signing free agents between the closure of the summer window and the New Year. However, there is a fresh opportunity for both Glasgow clubs to do business when the window reopens on Thursday 1 January. Celtic notably re-signed Jota during the last winter window, and first signed Adam Idah on loan a year earlier.