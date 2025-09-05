A roundup of some of the latest transfer stories to come out of the rumour mill post Deadline Day.

Scotland are in action this weekend following the closing of the summer transfer window, while league football action takes a back seat for the time being.

Steve Clarke’s side will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday as their World Cup qualification campaign gets underway.

Meanwhile, as the dust continues to settle following a dramatic end to the transfer window, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines from the recent fallout.

Celtic and Rangers priced out of move for Premier League ace

Celtic and Rangers were both credited with interest in signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise for either of Glasgow’s big two in the end.

The winger remains at Selhurst Park until the January window at least, as both clubs were priced out of a summer deal. Rak-Sakyi, who spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, was the subject of loan interest from both Celtic and Rangers but Palace were only said to be looking for a permanent sale.

According to journalist Mark Hendry, the Premier League side were open to signing off on an initial loan deal but only if an obligation to buy clause was included. The Eagles had set an asking price of £12 million for Rak-Sakyi, which the Hoops and the Gers deemed too high to meet.

In the collapse of talks between the Scottish clubs and Crystal Palace, the two recruited other new signings prior to the summer deadline. Rak-Sakyi has since been named as part of Palace’s UEFA Conference League squad as one of their homegrown players.

Manager ‘had talks’ with Rangers prior to Russell Martin appointment

Martin’ s position as manager of Rangers is already dividing plenty of fans and professionals alike. After a less than desirable start to his time at Ibrox, many feel they have already seen enough and are looking for a change in personnel to take Rangers forwards.

Netherlands legend Mark van Bommel claims he was involved in talks with Rangers over potentially coming in as the new manager prior to Martin’s appointment.

Van Bommel, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with the likes of Barcelona, PSV and Bayern Munich, has been out of a managing career since his most recent exit from Royal Antwerp. The 48-year-old left the club in June 2024 following the expiration of his contract.

Van Bommel has revealed that he was reportedly in conversation with Rangers over potentially coming in as the new manager. However, talks did not reach as far as the club’s board, but he did have praise for Rangers and the Scottish Premiership as a whole.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Rangers Review), Van Bommel said: “Yeah, there were some talks [to become the manager], but not directly to the board of Rangers.

“I played against them once with PSV. The atmosphere is unbelievable. The Scottish league for me is a good league, and it’s a challenge to become champion and play in Europe.”