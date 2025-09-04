The latest transfer news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the international break.

Scottish Premiership football will be put on pause as the international break takes centre stage and gives fans and clubs time to digest the fall-out from what has been a dramatic summer transfer window.

As the dust settles, there’s still room for overseas clubs to finalise deals, while free agents are also available to sign for new teams. We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines to see you into the weekend.

Departed Rangers ace ‘agrees’ late transfer

Ianis Hagi is set to sign for his next club following plenty of speculation over his future. According to Sporx, Super Lig side Alanyaspor are ‘preparing to make a splash’ with the signing of the former Rangers man.

Hagi left Ibrox earlier this year following the expiration of his contract. Now, he looks set for a move to Turkey after his pending new club have ‘agreed to a deal’ for his transfer. Alanyaspor are expected to sign Hagi today.

Hagi is a free agent after leaving Rangers but the Turkish transfer window does remain open until September 12th. The versatile midfielder had been linked with a return to the Light Blues but his father, Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, shut down those talks earlier in the summer.

“I read that Ianis is returning to Rangers. Let's all be serious about this. He's gone there, he's closed that chapter in his career, he's closed it firmly,” Hagi’s father said.

“He did very well at Rangers. Don't forget that. He is a Romanian player who succeeded in an important country at a very big club. There's a lot of speculation, it's normal there is talk because he's a free agent.”

Former Celtic boss ‘being discussed’ for new manager role

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains without a new club ever since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June. The 60-year-old was dismissed from his role in North London just two weeks after guiding Spurs to the Europa League title, their first major trophy in 17 years.

Postecoglou hasn’t been short of admirers showing interest in his services, though. One of the biggest links of the summer remains a potential return to the Premier League, as Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in him amid doubts over Nuno Espirito Santo’s future.

Overseas clubs are also keen on the former Celtic man. According to a new update from Fabrizio Romano, Postecoglou has ‘emerged as an option’ for both Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahce, as the two clubs are actively looking for a new head coach.

Leverkusen are on the market for a replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was given the boot after just 62 days in charge of the club. The ex-Manchester United boss was sacked earlier this week, overseeing just two games in the Bundesliga before the board opted to part ways.

Jose Mourinho was shown the door by Fenerbahce after their exit from the Champions League play-offs. The iconic former Premier League figure has since been discussed as a potential replacement for Russell Martin at Rangers.