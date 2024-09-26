Shock return to Celtic starting XI touted for star who's played five minutes this season amid injury concern

Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
The Celtic star hasn’t featured much.The Celtic star hasn’t featured much.
| SNS Group
A return to the Celtic team could beckon for a frozen-out ace.

A Celtic star’s return to the starting XI has been mooted amid an injury concern at Parkhead.

Maik Nawrocki has failed to nail down a place in Brendan Rodgers’ team and his five-minute cameo against Falkirk last weekend are the only minutes he’s had this season. He has Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty and Stephen Welsh for competition at the back.

Amid an injury to Carter-Vickers prior to a Premiership trip to St Johnstone this weekend, club hero Frank McAvennie reckons Rodgers could turn to Nawrocki instead of summer signing Trusty. Carter-Vickers’ metatarsal injury isn’t one he deems serious but the return of Nawrocki pleased the ex-striker.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “I don’t know how bad it is, there are different ways you can hurt your metatarsal. It’s going to depend on how bad it is, they won’t tell you, not a chance they’ll tell you but it could be just a week or so which would be alright.

“If he’s not playing at the weekend he’ll play Trusty and Scales, two left-sided unless he puts Nawrocki on, he’s brought Nawrocki back into the fold which I was pleased to see.

“You can never have too many centre halves so I was pleased to see that, it’s going to be a long hard season and I think everyone is going to get used well. The future is bright as they say.”

Rodgers said of Carter-Vickers’ injury last weekend when Celtic won 5-2 against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final: “Cam has been suffering a wee bit with his metatarsal, below his big toe. We gave it a little bit of a period earlier on, a few weeks back, and he was okay.”

“He’s got a little bit sore, obviously playing back-to-back games, which is why we’ve given him today free. So, we’ll just assess that and see how that is later in the week.”

