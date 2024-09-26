Rangers started their Europa League campaign against Malmo | SNS Group

The Rangers striker prompted an on-air head in hands moment for a pundit.

A Rangers miss in their impressive Europa League win away to Malmo has sparked disbelief on the airwaves.

Philippe Clement’s men kicked off their league phase action in the Europa League with a 2-0 success in Sweden. Nedim Bajrami scored in the first minute before Ross McCausland netted in the second half to seal revenge on a side who goaded them via social media with reminders of their wins against Rangers in 2011 and 2021.

During the second half, Cyriel Dessers missed a clear chance to put his side two ahead but managed to miss the target. On co-commentary duties for Sportsound, former Rangers striker Steven Thompson was left stunned with how he managed to miss the net. Ultimately, victory was secured regardless ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash with Hibs.

He said as the shot was missed “deary me” before adding: “I don’t know how he has managed it. I don’t know how he has managed to put it where has put it. It is such a big chance.

“He’s slid through one on one with the goalkeeper, he is only seven yards out and the goalkeeper goes to ground. I think he is trying to lift it which is probably the right decision as the goalkeeper has gone early.

“It took him into a situation where he had to make a decision and at that point the decision the keeper had come, slid low, a wee dink over the top of him or high into the net. It’s a terrible, terrible, miss. He should have hit the target. He should have scored.”