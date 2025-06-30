Celtic and Rangers are both in the market to sign midfielders from Ligue 2

Scottish champions Celtic are expected to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer.

The Hoops have already bolstered the wide area of the pitch with the addition of Benjamin Nygren for £1.3m but are now expected to prioritise the central midfield area to add further competition to the team ahead of another challenging European and domestic campaign.

Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp has been mooted as a potential target for Brendan Rodgers’ side in recent months, and according to Foot National - via Daily Record, Sidibe is one of five players who the club are looking to sell on this summer to raise significant funds after missing out on promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

The 6ft 7 inches giant is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Stade de Roudourou and is thought to be valued at around £1.7m, putting him well within Celtic’s price range as they search to find competition for the likes of Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo among others.

Why Celtic are interested in Kalidou Sidibe

Kalidou Sidibe - who is eligible to represent Mali at international level, is a 26-year-old tough-tackling defensive midfielder that can offer Celtic strong squad depth heading into the new season.

He’s played almost the entirety of his career in France’s second division after coming through the academy of Paris FC and has played for the likes of Quevilly Rouen, LB Châteauroux and Guingamp while also making 24 appearances in the top-flight with Toulouse.

His main strengths are thought to be his aerial duels, tackling ability and his short passing, although he’s now known for scoring goals, having found the net just 13 times in 215 matches in his career so far.

Rangers push to sign Brazilian after rejected bid

Rangers are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Brazilian central midfielder Metinho as Russell Martin looks to strengthen his team for next season’s title push. The club are expected to spend big this summer as they aim to bridge the gap between themselves and champions Celtic after finishing 17 points off the pace last season in a hugely underwhelming campaign at Ibrox.

Glasgow World has previously reported on the Light Blues’ interest in the former Fluminense midfielder after his solid loan spell in Switzerland with FC Basel last term.

However, the Ibrox side are expected to face strong competition from the Swiss champions, who have already had one opening bid rejected to try and sign the 22-year-old midfielder, according to reports from SunSport.

Metinho currently plays for Troyes in the second division of French football, but has spent time on loan at Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Lommel in Belgium.

Troyes are understood to be open to listening to offers for the midfielder that they signed for £4m back in 2021 despite him never actually making a senior appearance at the Stade de l'Aube.