The Ibrox club have started to ramp up their transfer business with Kevin Boma and Metinho the latest players linked summer moves

Amid uncertainty over when the proposed US takeover will be finalised, Rangers are wasting no time in identifying a list of potential signing targets ahead of a massive summer for the club.

Ex-Light Blues chairman Dave King claimed earlier this month the American-led consortium fronted by health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises group is 90% complete with major investment set to alter the landscape at Ibrox.

While talks continue with candidates over the vacant managerial job, fans will also have one eye on the transfer window opening next month with a flurry of names starting to be linked with a move to Rangers as the American revolution prepares to get underway in Govan.

Two players that have recently emerged on the club’s transfer radar are Troyes midfielder Metinho and highly-rated Estoril defender Kevin Boma. Both players are reportedly wanted at Ibrox, with the latter impressing in Portugal’s top-flight this season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rangers, Bundesliga side Union Berlin and Swiss Super League champions Basel are ‘expected’ to submit bids for the French-born Togo international, who is valued at between £5-6 million.

Ex-Hearts boss has overseen Kevin Boma’s progress this season

Estoril are currently managed by former Hearts boss Ian Cathro and centre-back Boma joined the club from Ligue 2 side Rodez for just over £200,000 last year, playing 27 times in the Primeira Liga this term. Prior to that he was on the books of Guingamp, Angers and Tours.

Meanwhile, the Gers have also been linked with an ambitious move for Metinho, who has been dubbed the ‘Brazilian Paul Pogba’ after being called up to train with the senior national team at the age of just 16 back in 2020.

Rangers prepare £4m bid for defensive midfielder

Troyes, who are part of the City Group network, broke their transfer record to sign the 22-year-old as a teenager from Fluminense back in 2021. Having spent the last couple of seasons out on loan, he has caught the eye on loan at Basel since January and it’s reported by the Scottish Sun that Rangers are plotting a £4m bid.

Born in DR Congo, the highly-rated defensive midfielder moved to Rio de Janeiro in his early years and has been monitored closely by several English Championship clubs. He will enter the final 12 months of his Troyes contract next season and it’s expected the club will look to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing.

It’s been suggested the 49ers see Metinho as the kind of asset they should be investing in and they could send out a positive message when the window officially opens next month.