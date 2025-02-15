Here is how we think Rangers will line up against Hearts in their latest Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle

Rangers back are in Scottish Premiership action this weekend to face one of the league most improved form teams in Hearts at Tynecastle.

Philippe Clement’s side head across the M8 to Edinburgh on the back of one of the worst results in the Ibrox club’s recent history. Despite that the Belgian still remains in charge for the trip to the capital on Sunday.

The Light Blue swere ruing their misfortune during the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen’s Park last week after James Tavernier’s missed penalty in the closing stages left the Gers facing up to the reality of a trophyless campaign.

The Jambos, meanwhile, have bounded up the table and away from the relegation zone, having won seven of their last 10 games across all competitions. Neil Critchley’s men will aim to boost their chances of breaking into the top six and a potential charge for European football next season.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, the Belgian said: “I'm here to give my best in everything to get the team ready for the game against Hearts, to work hard for that and my focus is on the next game.

“It's about getting the results. I had a lot of great moments with these fans, with results and I know they're not happy about this season and about going out of the cup. So I'm going to do everything in my ability to make things better here in the club, with the team and around the team because there is also a lot of work to be done.”

Rangers predicted line up vs Hearts (4-2-3-1)

GK - Jack Butland

The Englishman will return to the line-up for this one but could be under some pressure to perform after failing to hit top form so far this season.

RB - James Tavernier

Skipper retains his place despite missing the spot-kick that eventually led to Rangers Scottish Cup elimination last weekend. Will look to dust himself down quickly after that mishap.

RCB - John Souttar

Seems to be Clement’s first-choice central defender when fully fit. Returned earlier this month after a short spell on the sidelines and will keep his spot in the team going forward.

LCB - Robin Propper

Has failed to convince at times since arriving in the summer, particularly on the domestic front. A case can be made that Clinton Nsiala deserves a recall on recent form, but expect Clement will stick with more senior experience for this game.

LB - Jefte

The Brazilian has been one of Rangers more consistent performers this term. Looks to be really finding his feet now and appears to have made the left-back role his own.

CM - Nicolas Raskin

Rested for the cup game against Queen’s Park before having to be introduced in the second half. The Belgian has taken his game to another level this season, both domestically and in European competition.

CM - Mohamed Diomande

Lacks consistency, but when he’s firing on all cylinders the Ivorian can be a real livewire. Needs to produce a big performance in Gorgie.

CAM - Nedim Bajrami

A strong case can be made that the Albanian deserved to be dropped, with many supporters questioning his mentality on the domestic front. Has scored some big goals under Clement, though. The manager seems to have full trust in him to deliver.

LW - Ianis Hagi

Rangers would be in a far worse position had the Romanian playmaker not been reintroduced to the first-team set-up. Has really impressed since the turn of the year.

RW - Vaclav Cerny

It’s a shame the Czech international is only at the club on loan as the vast majority of fans would love to see him remain at Ibrox beyond the summer given his impressive goal contributions.

CF - Hamza Igamane

Despite Cyriel Dessers recent upturn in form, the Moroccan is likely to get the nod to lead the line in the capital.

Subs: Kelly (GK), Yilmaz, Barron, Dessers, Lawrence, Nsiala, Fernandes, Curtis, Danilo.