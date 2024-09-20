Philippe Clement is targeting back-to-back League Cup titles this term, but Celtic are out for redemption under Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Both Old Firm clubs have their eyes on the first piece of silverware available this season

The Premier Sports Cup has now reached the quarter-final stage, which means that holders Rangers and Premiership champions Celtic are now just one game away from a glamorous semi-final tie at Hampden.

Philippe Clement’s men are aiming to make more memories in the cup by defeating Dundee this weekend while Brendan Rodgers’s team take on Falkirk in a bid to secure their place in the last four of the competition.

It's set to be a bumper weekend of action with the likes of Motherwell, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Spartans all eyeing a place at the national stadium. But when is the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw and will it be televised?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw?

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw takes place on Sunday 22 September. It will take place immediately after the conclusion of Celtic’s home tie against Championship pacesetters Falkirk.

If the match is settled in 90 minutes then the draw will take place at around 5pm. If the game goes into extra time or penalties then the draw will likely start somewhere between 5.30pm and 6pm.

How to watch the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Subscribers to the channel can also stream the event live on Premier Player on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Which teams are left in the Premier Sports Cup?

Defending cup holders Rangers take on Dundee in an all Premiership affair while league leaders Celtic play host to Championship high-flyers Falkirk.

Motherwell and Dundee United contest another all Premiership affair, and in-form Aberdeen take on League Two underdogs Spartans.

When is the Premier Sports cup semi-final?

The semi-final ties will be played on the weekend of 2/3 November at Hampden Park in Glasgow

The winners of the semi-finals will then progress to the 2024 Premier Sports Cup Final back at the national stadium on 15 December.