Celtic told they have signed a 'dying breed' of star as he's sent no half measures warning after Hoops arrival
Celtic icon Frank McAvennie has admitted that he sees a lot of himself in new Hoops recruit Luke McCowan.
McCowan, who arrived from Dundee on transfer deadline day, has enjoyed a solid start to life in a Celtic shirt and even managed to get on the scoresheet for the first time during a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hearts last weekend. The 26-year-old is a boyhood Celtic supporter - something which McAvennie has described as a ‘dying breed’ in the modern game.
The Glasgow-born forward, who enjoyed two successful spells at Parkhead in the 1980s and 1990s, claims he can relate to McCowan and thinks he is a fantastic addition for the champions.
“I was that boy years ago when I signed for Celtic.” He told Football Insider. “I know exactly what he feels like, he got his goal quicker than me so I’m delighted for the boy.
“He’s walking about, even when he’s not on a training field or a football field, with a massive smile on his face. It’s brilliant because I thought it was a dying breed, seeing people play for their boyhood team.”
Both of McCowan’s appearances for Celtic have come from the substitute’s bench this term and at this stage McAvennie believes this is the right move by Brendan Rodgers.
He added: “This boy, I tell you what, he’s another one now they have five for three positions but I don’t think he’s ready yet to get a starting place.
“It took Paulo Bernardo about six months, they kept bringing him on until he got up to speed. There are a lot of firsts for him, people asking him for an autograph, people coming to his dad’s door for an autograph.
“He’s enjoying it, long may it continue and I think he’s going to be another good player for us.”
Celtic will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they play host to Championship side Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup semi-final. McCowan, who failed to get on to the field in Celtic’s Champions League opener, will be one of the names pushing for a starting place at the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.