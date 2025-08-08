This club chairman has encouraged Celtic to 'take a leaf' from Rangers' book.

Celtic’s transfer approach has been criticised by Go Ahead Eagles after the Scottish champions failed to see a successful bid accepted for transfer target Jakob Breum.

The Hoops have been linked with the midfielder for weeks now as they look to add more firepower to their engine room. Breum scored 10 goals and contributed a further five assists in the Eredivisie last season.

Celtic are looking to defend their Scottish Premiership title once again this season but their lack of ambitious spending so far has attracted some comments from fans and professionals alike. Even Go Ahead Eagles chairman Jan Willem van Dop has taken a swipe at the Hoops’ approach to Breum, while comparing them to Rangers.

Celtic transfer strategy criticised by club chairman

While Celtic have not been able to reach an agreement for Breum, their Glasgow rivals have completed the signing of Oliver Antman, who has already made an impact at his new club after starting against Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League qualifying clash.

Go Ahead Eagles were reportedly only willing to sell either Antman or Breum, and with Rangers getting in there first, Van Dop has suggested the Hoops need to be more like their rivals when it comes to addressing transfer targets.

The Dutch club’s chairman has revealed Celtic’s offer for Breum was far from what they were asking for and has advised Brendan Rodgers’ side to work on their strategy.

“There was some interest from Celtic for Jakob Breum, but we felt the gap was too wide. Things moved very quickly with Oliver Antman and Glasgow Rangers,” Van Dop told Algemeen Dagblad. “Celtic could have taken a leaf out of Rangers’ book, haha.”

Brendan Rodgers discusses Celtic transfer approach

Rodgers recently discussed his current position at Celtic, with his contract due to expire next year.

“I said when I came back here that I would do three years minimum, and people had me out the door at the end of last season or going various places, and I said then, like I will say now, there is nowhere to go, and I love being here.

“As I say I am not here to maintain levels, this is a really fast moving club and you have to keep moving quickly.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in world football and there is always a demand and an expectation, and the only way to get better is to keep improving and developing.

“The message to the supporters is that everyone here will be doing our upmost to improve on last season, and it’s a really exciting season ahead, and if we can add where we need to add then it can be even better for us.

“For clarity, I love being here, yes there has been some challenges on the pitch, and off the pitch, since I have arrived, but that is management, that is coaching, but in the main I have absolutely loved it here and will continue to do so for however long that is.

“But, there has to be that ambition from everyone, it’s no good just the manager having it and the players not, or whatever else, everything has to be aligned. I know that the club are also very keen to progress and develop.”