The latest transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend following the opening round of fixtures.

Celtic got their campaign off to an ideal start by picking up three points against St Mirren. Meanwhile, Rangers already have ground to make up after they were forced to settle for a draw against Motherwell.

As the Premiership action continues to unfold, as do the transfer rumours. We’ve rounded up some of the latest stories connected with Celtic and Rangers to see you into the weekend.

Leeds United want to sign ex-Celtic ace

Former Celtic ace Ben Doak is attracting significant attention this window thanks to his loan performances last campaign and his efforts with Liverpool during their pre-season tour.

The Scotland international’s future remains an interesting one to keep tabs on this window. A number of clubs have shown interest in signing him but Liverpool are happy to keep him on the books as a rotational option ahead of their Premier League title-defending season.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have reported that Leeds United still have business to oversee as they also prepare for their Premier League season. The Whites earned promotion after lifting the EFL Championship trophy and have identified Doak as a target to bolster their attack.

Leeds have ‘expressed interest’ in signing the 19-year-old this summer, however it may prove to be a tough deal to finalise. Liverpool already rejected offers in the region of £20 million back in January and reportedly value him around the same amount now. If clubs are unable to meet their asking price, the Reds will keep him on the books for the upcoming season.

Rangers target ‘agrees personal terms’ but must make big decision

The emerging story between Rangers and centre-back Nobel Mendy is rapidly progressing.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Light Blues had made the Real Betis defender ‘one of their priorities’ in these latter stages of the transfer window. Ibrox representatives had been in touch with the 20-year-old over the ‘importance’ of the role he would play if he signed.

Now, a new update has landed and claims that Mendy needs to make a ‘fast choice’ over his future, with two clubs now waiting on a decision. According to transfer news specialist Sacha Tavolieri, the Senegalese defender has ‘agreed personal terms’ with both Rangers and fellow interested party Rayo Vallecano, he must now make his choice between the two clubs.

The initial report this week claimed that Betis have been looking for the right deal to offload Mendy this summer. They previously had an offer from PSV, who were willing to pay €4 million (£3m) to get a deal done. It was reported they will likely sanction a sale to Rangers if Russell Martin’s side can bid close to that figure, or at least beat Rayo, who have reportedly offered €2 million (£1.5m).

The Light Blues have already signed Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United and Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves this window but they are keen to add more central defenders to their roster.