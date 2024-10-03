Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers women clash in a match which has crucial implications for the title race

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two unbeaten heavyweights of the SWPL will collide at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld as Rangers women play host to Celtic women in the first Old Firm meeting of the season.

As it stands, the Light Blues are flying high at the top of the table with a perfect record of seven victories from seven matches, while scoring a staggering 51 goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Potter's Gers are targeting their first league title in two seasons but face their biggest test yet against defending champions Celtic, who boast a record of six victories and one draw from their opening seven matches.

The scene is set for a thrilling encounter between for all those that can get their hands on tickets. While fans from around the country will also be tuning in to keep up to date with the action between two bitter-rivals on TV.

With that in mind, Glasgow World round’s up all the key details you need to be aware of.

When is Rangers vs Celtic women?

Rangers play host to Celtic women tonight (Thursday 3 October) at 6pm UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match takes place at the Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld.

How to get tickets

Football fans can purchase tickets for the game through the Rangers club website.

Adult tickets are priced at £7 while concession and juvenile tickets are priced at just £4.

How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the first Old-Firm encounter of the season. Build-up gets underway on the Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Football channel at 5.30pm and from 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports customers can also stream the game live to their devices via the Sky Go app. Those with NOW TV can do similar via the NOW TV app.

Previous meetings

In the 2023/24 season, Rangers Women and Celtic Women faced each other six times in all competitions and both took home an even share of the bragging right in the SWPL, with one win apiece and two draws in four meetings as Celtic eventually ended the campaign as champions for the first time in their history.

However, it was Rangers who gained the edge in cup competitions, overcoming their rivals in the semi-finals of both the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup and Scottish Women's Cup.

This match promises to have huge implications on the title race, with the league’s most successful team Glasgow City also keeping a close eye on proceedings.