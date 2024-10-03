Is Celtic v Rangers women's Old Firm derby on TV? Kick off time, venue, live stream and ticket information
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two unbeaten heavyweights of the SWPL will collide at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld as Rangers women play host to Celtic women in the first Old Firm meeting of the season.
As it stands, the Light Blues are flying high at the top of the table with a perfect record of seven victories from seven matches, while scoring a staggering 51 goals in the process.
Jo Potter's Gers are targeting their first league title in two seasons but face their biggest test yet against defending champions Celtic, who boast a record of six victories and one draw from their opening seven matches.
The scene is set for a thrilling encounter between for all those that can get their hands on tickets. While fans from around the country will also be tuning in to keep up to date with the action between two bitter-rivals on TV.
With that in mind, Glasgow World round’s up all the key details you need to be aware of.
When is Rangers vs Celtic women?
Rangers play host to Celtic women tonight (Thursday 3 October) at 6pm UK time.
The match takes place at the Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld.
How to get tickets
Football fans can purchase tickets for the game through the Rangers club website.
Adult tickets are priced at £7 while concession and juvenile tickets are priced at just £4.
How to watch on TV
Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the first Old-Firm encounter of the season. Build-up gets underway on the Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Football channel at 5.30pm and from 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
Sky Sports customers can also stream the game live to their devices via the Sky Go app. Those with NOW TV can do similar via the NOW TV app.
Previous meetings
In the 2023/24 season, Rangers Women and Celtic Women faced each other six times in all competitions and both took home an even share of the bragging right in the SWPL, with one win apiece and two draws in four meetings as Celtic eventually ended the campaign as champions for the first time in their history.
However, it was Rangers who gained the edge in cup competitions, overcoming their rivals in the semi-finals of both the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup and Scottish Women's Cup.
This match promises to have huge implications on the title race, with the league’s most successful team Glasgow City also keeping a close eye on proceedings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.