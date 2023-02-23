Celtic ‘rejected’ by Premier League midfielder as Rangers ‘eye up’ to five new signings

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend

Celtic and Rangers are in action this weekend in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park. The Hoops are the current holders. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Midfielder in transfer admission

Celtic held talks with midfielder Dylan Reid before his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace. The midfielder has left Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren for a new chapter in his career in South London.

He could have made the move to Celtic Park though but didn’t want to play in the Lowland League for the B team. He has told the Scottish Sun: “I spoke to Ange Postecoglou. We had a good chat and he explained what it would be like if I went to Celtic. He said it wouldn’t be easy and I would need to work hard. I knew that would be the case so that didn’t worry me. That’s what I want, to work hard and progress.

“At Celtic I’d have been in their B-team, playing in the Lowland League and I didn’t feel that would suit me. Working with someone like Ange was definitely a big pull. It seems every player he’s worked with is on the rise.

He added: “I’ve also heard great things about how good a coach he is. I’m sure had I gone to Celtic I’d have taken my game to another level. I didn’t think playing in the Lowland League was the best thing for me now.”

Rangers eyeing summer deals

Rangers are expected to be busy on the transfer front this summer as Michael Beale looks to bolster his squad. The Gers are poised to miss out on the title again this term and need to add more quality into their ranks.