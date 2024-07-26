Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is a reported transfer target for Celtic. | (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Wolves star has turned a Celtic transfer target.

Hugo Bueno is a transfer target for Celtic as the Wolves left-back seeks regular game time.

The Spanish star is one name Brendan Rodgers has on his radar, according to the BBC. Greg Taylor is currently the only senior left-back at the Premiership champions with academy prospect Mitchell Frame standing as the likely next in line were he to be injured or unavailable for action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have made a “renewed” attempt to sign him on a season-long loan basis, it’s claimed. There is no agreement in place but talks are underway on the move. A Spanish youth international, Bueno has made 49 appearances for Wolves since moving to the Premier League club's academy from Areosa in 2019.

He is currently on Wolves’ tour of the USA, with Rodgers’ men also Stateside for their pre-season work, where they achieved friendly wins against DC United and Manchester City. Up next is Chelsea before flying back to Scotland for a league curtain raiser vs Kilmarnock.

There is a roadblock though for the star who is currently rated at €6m by Transfermarkt. According to the Express & Star, “Wolves not interested in letting Hugo Bueno leave, despite concrete interest in him.”

So far this summer, Celtic have made moves to sign goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. Joe Hart retired at the end of last season and with Benjamin Siegrist moving on with Rapid Bucharest, the club have moved for an experienced number one in Schmeichel and a possible succession plan with Sinisalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad