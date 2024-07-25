The midfielder impressed at Celtic last season. | SNS Group

He has been a transfer target Rodgers has been keen to land.

Brendan Rodgers is set to secure his third signing of the summer transfer window in Paulo Bernardo.

The midfielder spent last season out on loan at Parkhead from Portuguese giants Benfica, where he made a positive impression boss Rodgers and the Hoops support. Following a contribution to the Premiership and Scottish Cup double-winning team of last campaign, Celtic have sought to bring him back permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an ongoing situation but now Mais Futebol claim “Benfica have finally completed the transfer of Paulo Bernardo to Celtic.” The deal is done as per the report at a fee of around €3m (£2.5m) and he will sign a five-year contract. Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have already made moves to the Scottish champions this summer.

The move should become official when the player signs all the contract formalities. Rodgers said of the midfielder this week: "There's nothing new to add, clearly there's lots of work going on behind the scenes but until there's any confirmation on it we'll let you know.

“I'll make it clear to the Celtic supporters we want to improve, get better. We don't want to stand still this season, we know we want to improve the squad and by the end of the window shutting I'd expect us to be that.