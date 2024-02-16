Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic right back Mark Wilson doesn’t believe that the Hoops should focus too much on goal difference as they aim to win a third consecutive Premiership title.

Currently, Celtic are locked level on 61 points with fierce city rival Rangers. Both teams boast a goal difference of 40 and heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, the only metric separating the two side’s is that Celtic have scored four more league goals than Philippe Clement’s men - giving them a slender advantage.

Wilson, who lifted three titles as a player with Celtic between 2006 and 2012, claims their existing lead isn’t something that they should be overly proud of and doesn’t believe that it’s good to say that the defending champions are only top on goals scored.

The one time Scotland international told Clyde1 Superscoreboard: “I think the majority of fan bases will be quite content where they are.

“Four more goals scored – I don’t think that’s a great stat to say we’re top of the league because of that. It’s really down to points.

“It’s too early in the season to be concerned about goal difference.”

Goal difference has not decided a Scottish Premiership title since 2003 when Rangers clinched the league with a 73 goal difference compared to Celtic’s 72 - this remains the closest fought title race in the history of Scottish football.

Wilson doesn’t think it should be coming into the Hoops’ minds yet however as time goes on and if the gap remains as tight as it is in a few months, it may well come into play.