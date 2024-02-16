Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership title race is heating up and as it stands there is nothing to separate Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers.

The two giants of Scotland are locked level with 61 points from 25 games and both sides boast a goal difference of 40 heading into this week’s round of fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will be determined to hold on to their crown after two consecutive league titles under former boss Ange Postecgolou. The Hoops play host to fourth place Kilmarnock this weekend in a challenging test for Brendan Rodgers’ side, meanwhile Rangers make the trip to strugglers St Johnstone as they chase a seventh consecutive victory in the league.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures we take a look at the main headlines surrounding both clubs.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst reveals the real reason why he turned down the chance to manage a European giant

Former Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst claims he turned down the chance to manage Turkish giants Besiktas due to a bad feeling about the club. The 49-year-old, who also played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, has been out of football since his departure from Ibrox in November 2022.

The ex-Feyenoord boss led the Gers to Scottish Cup glory in 2022 and also guided the Ibrox side to a Europa League final the same year, in a game where his team ultimately fell short via a penalty-shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dutchman failed to build on his inital success the following season and was sacked during the World Cup break due to a poor run of form which saw his team lose all six Champions League games, whilst falling nine points behind Celtic in the title race.

Van Bronckhorst has been out of football for over a year, but looked certain to make his return to management with 16-time Turkish champions Besiktas. However, talks between the two parties ultimately broke down and Van Bronkhorst revealed why this was the case.

He told the National: "It's true I had offers from a few clubs and one of them became public."But there was no one team that made me feel like I wanted to start again.

"I kept reading that the reason I didn't go was because I could not get the assistant manager I wanted. But several coaches wanted to join me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When a club is interested you have to delve into everything - the state of the club, their position and the players of course.

"And ultimately, you arrive at a total picture of a club where you get the feeling that you want to get involved in or not. The latter was the case with me.

"For me, it was not the time to join and I am not looking for a club either. I am very happy with how life is now, although if there is a nice club, I always want to listen to what they have to say."

Besiktas are currently fourth in the table - a massive 26 points behind leaders Galatasaray. Former Portugal boss and Euro 2016 winner Fernando Santos is now the club's manager, having assumed the position in January.

Celtic look to fill key vacancy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic are on the lookout for a new Head of Soccer academy to manage, facilitate, and run overseas coaching camps, team tours and international tournaments at various age levels, identify new business opportunities and formalise commercial partnerships, design, implement and where necessary amend the business development strategy.