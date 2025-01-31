Celtic prepare second transfer bid in excess of £4m for top Euro talent as club to make 'serious assessment' of offers
Sarpsborg sporting director Hampus Andersson has confessed he is expecting further bids for promising winger Sondre Orjasaeter over the next few days amid strong interest from Celtic.
The 21-year-old Norwegian has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead this month, with the Hoops reportedly having a £4.6million offer rejected by the Eliteserien club earlier this week.
Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph claim Sarpsborg are reluctant to sell their star man during the January window and are currently holding out for a least £7m before considering whether to sanction his exit.
He wrote on X: “Sarpsborg have rejected Celtic’s opening bid of £4.6m for winger Sondre Ørjasæter. The Norwegian club are trying to resist bids in this window, but Celtic are looking to pursue a deal. It’s understood Sarpsborg value the 21yo at around £7m. Negotiations continue.”
Club chief Andersson is bracing himself for more bids before the window closes on Monday night, admitting: “We expect offers for Sondre to come in the next few days, which we will have to make a serious assessment of.”
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is exploring the possibility of upgrading in the wide areas, but that could hinge on the imminent departure of Luis Palma, who is expected to finalise a loan move to Olympiakos with the Greek giants having an option to buy for around €4m in the summer.
The Honduran international jetted out to Athens on Thursday ahead of undergoing his medical with an announcement expected in the coming hours. Rodgers stated in his press conference on Friday morning: “Yes, there’s a possibility for Luis to be leaving and I would expect that to go through. A loan with an option, yes.”
