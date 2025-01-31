Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Rangers and Celtic this Friday.

The January Deadline Day is fast approaching and last-minute rumours are starting to quickly flood in. Both Celtic and Rangers have both signed off on new recruits and departures this month but there’s still time for more to be finalised before the window slams shut.

The Scottish Premiership will return to action this weekend and the Glasgow sides will continue their fight at the top of table. However, the Hoops hold a huge advantage over their rivals, boasting a ten-point cushion with a game in-hand still to play following their postponed clash with Dundee.

With just days left before the market shuts up shop until the summer, let’s take a look at some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and speculation.

Rangers in ‘high pressure negotiations’ over January deal

Rangers were reportedly ‘negotiating under high pressure’ for the exit of Rabbi Matondo. The 24-year-old has headed back to Germany after being spotted in talks with Hannover 96. Matondo has had limited time on the pitch this season, with just eight appearances in all competitions as an injury has affected his campaign.

Philippe Clement is said to be ‘happy to let him leave’ as the club looks to raise funds for further transfers. An image posted to social media seemingly showed Matondo in a hotel having a discussion with another individual. According to German outlet Bild (via Daily Record), Hannover sporting director Marcus Mann and Rangers were in conversation over agreeing a deal for the wide man.

Matondo was present at the Courtyard Hotel next to Hannover’s stadium. The two clubs discussed a loan move with and without an option to buy, as well as a potential permanent sale and the deal has since been concluded for the rest of the campaign.

Celtic bid rejected for winger

Celtic have been looking to squeeze another forward recruit over the line after re-signing Jota earlier this week. The Hoops have shown interest in Norwegian winger Sondre Ørjasæter of Sarpsborg 08, who is valued at the equivalent of £7 million. Sporting director Hampus Andersson has confirmed that there has been ongoing interest in the 21-year-old but the club are hoping to keep hold of their star forward for as long as possible.

Sarpsborg’s interest in keeping Ørjasæter on their books has shown itself this week, as the club have rejected an official bid from Celtic. According to 67 Hail Hail, the Norwegian club have batted away an initial approach from the Hoops, which is understood to be significantly lower than the quoted asking price.

Celtic reportedly offered in the region of £4.4 million for Ørjasæter which was immediately rejected. Sarpsborg are holding out for an offer closer to the £7 million, as initially requested, as they are already uncertain about letting their star player leave this window as it is.

“In general, Sondre is and has been a highly valued player for us. Our main goal is to not sell him this window and keep him for at least to the end of the season,” Andersson said.