Celtic are interested in a move for Mateusz Bogusz. | Getty Images

Celtic have hit something of a blockade in their transfer pursuit of a midfielder.

There is just a week left in the 2024 summer transfer window. Teams in the Scottish Premiership - including Celtic and Rangers - are racing to the finish line to finalise their business. What is happening in the rumours mill today?

A USA footballing legend has given some heavy praise to a Celtic transfer target - meanwhile, an EFL manager has confirmed his interest in a Rangers superstar.

Brad Friedel lauds Celtic transfer target Mateusz Bogusz

Celtic are chasing a deal for LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. They have yet to reach an agreement with the MLS club yet - and former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel has issued a warning to any club wishing to snap him up this summer.

Speaking with Record Sport, Friedel said: “Mateusz [Bogusz] is highly regarded in the US. Los Angeles FC have used him wisely because when he first arrived he did not play all the time and was called up sparingly from the bench. But now he is a very important part of the team and the manager Steve Cherundolo has been very clever with his development.

“He is very well trained technically. He can also make a strong tackle when necessary. But what impresses me most is how he can find his way in any system that the manager imposes. I’m also curious about how his career will develop because I’m sure many clubs from Europe are monitoring him.”

Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace confirms interest in Rabbi Matondo

Blackburn Rovers have recently been linked with Rangers ace Rabbi Matondo - in a press conference, manager John Eustace confirmed that the club are chasing him, but he is amongst ‘60 others’ that his recruitment team are also monitoring.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Eustace said [via Lancashire Telegraph]: “I think [Matondo and Ryo Germain] are on the list along with 60 other players that the recruitment team have been looking at. They are, yes. There is nothing imminent. I wouldn't expect anything before the weekend. I am confident we'll get what we need. We've had our recruitment meetings and we have targets that I'd like to bring in and the club want to bring in.

“It's about the right balance and making sure everyone is on the same page. We have eight days left to get the right players in. It could do [go down to the wire]. It's been no different to the last eight or nine weeks, we have targets that the club want. It's important that we make the right signings and get the right characters in. We have a good group of players now. It's important to add more to the group.

“I think most clubs have been in similar situations. We did our business a bit late but we're highlighting the right players that can make us better. It's all part of football, everyone has opinions and you have to explore different avenues to get people in. We're very fortunate that we have signed five good players and we're working hard to get players in.”