The former Ibrox loanee has joined the French Ligue 1 side on another season-long loan deal

Abdallah Sima has left English Premier League side Brighton on another loan deal - but has opted to head for France rather than returning to former club Rangers.

The 23-year-old has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue One outfit Brest, where he will get the chance to play Champions League football after the club’s historic third-placed finish in the top tier last season.

The Senegalese international, who remains contracted to the Seagulls until 2026, scored 16 goals in 39 appearances for the Ibrox side during a fruitful campaign last term before injury cut short his spell in Glasgow. Gers boss Philippe Clement has previously admitted he had kept in close contact with the attacker upon his return to the Amex Stadium, with Sima also stating he felt “at home” in Govan.

However, he has now decided to take up a fresh challenge in Brittany, with the loan move NOT including an option to buy clause. Sima’s game time at Brighton has been limited since arriving from Slavia Prague four years ago. He has been loaned out to Stoke City, Angers and Rangers in recent seasons. Brest, who suffered a 5-1 home defeat against Marseille in their most recent outing, were in the market for a new striker after Steve Mounié’s contract expired and Martin Satriano’s loan switch has reached its conclusion.

A statement on their official website read: “Trained in Medina, Senegal, the 23-year-old left winger really revealed himself in the colours of Slavia Prague during the 2020-21 season. During this exercise, the native of Dakar scored a whopping 16 goals in 39 matches in all competitions, achieving the cup-league double in the Czech Republic.

“Performances that caught the eye of Brighton, a Premier League resident, where he signed in the summer of 2021. After being loaned by the Seagulls to Stoke City then to Angers during the 2022-23 season, Abdallah joined Glasgow Rangers during the 2023 summer transfer window. In Scotland, the player who will wear number 17 this season, discovered the European Cup, playing in the Champions League play-offs (3 matches, 1 goal) and 6 Europa League matches (3 goals) in 2023-24.

“In the league, Abdallah Sima also left his mark on the season with 11 goals in 24 matches. In the end, Rangers finished runners-up behind Celtic Glasgow and won the Scottish League Cup. In total, Abdallah Sima scored 16 goals in 39 matches… Exactly like in the Czech Republic! Senegalese international (7 caps), Abdallah Sima will bring all his experience to the Finistère attack. Welcome home, Abdallah!”

Brighton technical director and former Gers skipper David Weir commented: “Abdallah had a successful period with Rangers last season and this loan will give him the opportunity to get regular minutes in a good league at a club who finished third in France last season and will be playing in the Champions League this season.”