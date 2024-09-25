Celtic are said to be interested in the player | SNS Group

Celtic transfer interest in a star has been reported abroad.

Celtic are said to hold an interest in an emerging star in Scandinavia - with a whopping price tag on his head.

Hammarby are a club in the top flight of Sweden and their young forward, Bazoumana Toure, has been attracting attention. Still only 18, he has netted six goals with three assists in 16 senior outings that have sent his stock soaring.

He joined the Swedish side from ASEC Mimosas in March 2024 and signed a deal until December 2028. Now, according to Fotboll Direkt, Toure’s performances have attracted interest from a range of clubs in Europe including Crystal Palace, Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica.

According to the report, it is the Premiership champions who “are considered to belong to the seriously interested category.” Chief scout at Celtic, Joe Lefevre, has reportedly travelled to Stockholm to have a look at the star in action for Hammarby. He is said to have been left impressed by what he saw from the forward, who mainly plays as a left winger.

Having agreed a deal worth £9.5m in the summer for striker Adam Idah, Celtic followed that up with an £11m move for midfielder Arne Engels. More big money in that ballpark would be needed here, as it is claimed “It is an absolutely necessary capacity to be able to meet Hammarby Football's hopes of being able to draw in an estimated 10 million euros.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers has plenty of attacking options on the flanks. Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda have been the go-to starters this season while Luis Palma, James Forrest and Yang are also competing for minutes.