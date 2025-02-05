Celtic set to eclipse Rangers following 'significant' £40 million cash update

Celtic are due a handsome flow of prize money following their Champions League journey this season.

Celtic’s European prize money windfall is set to ‘blow Rangers out the water’ after reaching the knockout round play-offs in the Champions League.

The Hoops will battle against Bayern Munich for a place in the last 16, having finished inside the top 24 following the conclusion of the revamped league phase of the competition.

Rangers have already booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League. The Light Blues finished eighth in the table and will automatically progress into the next round.

Celtic set to pocket ‘significant’ cash from Champions League run

According to finance expert Stefan Borson, Celtic are on track to pocket £40 million in prize money this season, bettering their winning from the previous campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson said: “I think they are going to get over £40 million this season. Their turnover last year was £125 million. They did probably something like £32 million from Europe last year.

“Their big problem is the game is against Bayern Munich, so you would have to say they are almost certainly out. That is clearly not ideal, but they will still do around £40 million. That is obviously very significant for them because the domestic is just over a tenth of that. It dwarfs the domestic deal, so they are just in a different world from the rest of the league.

“Rangers will obviously generate some revenue from the Europa League, but it’s just not comparable. The £40million for getting this far is clearly very significant and it just gives them a massive advantage.

“That’s why the Champions League is just so important these days for Scottish football when you have got a domestic TV deal that’s just a fraction of it.”

Celtic Champions League run

During the league stage of the Champions League, Celtic picked up 12 points to finish 21st in the 36-team standings. They finished above the likes of Manchester City and Sporting CP, who just scraped a play-off place. Meanwhile, the likes of VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig finished outside the top 24 bracket and have been knocked out of the competition.

The Hoops went toe-to-toe with Aston Villa in their last league stage clash, but the Premier League side snatched a 4-2 win to secure the final automatic qualification spot.

Celtic kickstarted their campaign with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava but fell to a hefty 7-1 defeat to Dortmund the following game-week. However, their losses to the Germans and Villa were the only ones picked up, as the Hoops went on to enjoy a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig and a slim 1-0 victory over Young Boys to secure their place in the play-offs.

Celtic will host Bayern on Wednesday, February 12th for their first meeting, and club legend Thomas Müller has discussed his excitement to experience the Parkhead atmosphere.

“I’ve never played away at Celtic, didn’t play in the group game there. The atmosphere in the stadium must be incredible,” the Bayern and Germany icon said. “We’re really looking forward to it. Things come thick and fast with back-to-back weeks in February, so let’s rock it!”