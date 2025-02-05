A roundup of some of the latest Celtic and Rangers news.

The winter window has now closed for business but focus is already shifting ahead to what could unfold during the summer. Both Celtic and Rangers enjoyed some late business before the window shut up shop for the season.

Between now and the end of the campaign, there’s plenty of exciting fixtures to come, including Celtic’s blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich next week.

Here’s a roundup of some of the latest Celtic and Rangers news as the clubs prepare for a busy schedule ahead.

Rangers snub rivals of midfield target

Rangers have agreed pre-contract talks with midfielder Lyall Cameron, as they plan ahead for next season. The Light Blues will welcome the highly anticipated 22-year-old to Ibrox this summer, when his contract with Dundee expires.

Nils Koppen and former Rangers favourite Barry Ferguson are both thrilled with the deal and have heaped praise on the midfielder. Rangers have also seen off Aberdeen as competition for Cameron, as their Scottish Premiership rivals had also been targeting a pre-contract swoop.

The Dons had previously been challenging right at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with Celtic, but have since fallen significantly down the ranks.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was asked earlier in the window if his side would make a last-minute midfield signing before Deadline Day.

With Cameron on the radar at the time, Thelin replied: “It’s also in the mix. You also have to think about the long-term and trust the players here and try to find solutions with the squad you have. And don’t panic. But let’s see what we’re going to do. If we’re going to have some more or not in the window this time.”

Bayern legend excited to face Celtic Park atmosphere

Celtic are preparing for a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich as they continue to fight for their place in the Champions League knockouts. After finishing outside the top eight, the Hoops will battle it out in the newly introduced play-offs, and Bundesliga giants Bayern are waiting to challenge them when they make the trip to Glasgow.

The Bavarians finished three points above Celtic in the initial table and the two sides will now meet for the third time in their Champions League history. Ahead of the clash at Parkhead, Bayern and Germany legend Thomas Müller has expressed his excitement to play on Celtic turf.

Speaking to the club’s website ahead of next week’s clash, the 35-year-old said: “I’ve never played away at Celtic, didn’t play in the group game there. The atmosphere in the stadium must be incredible. We’re really looking forward to it. Things come thick and fast with back-to-back weeks in February, so let’s rock it!”

Serge Gnabry echoed the sentiment, admitting Joshua Kimmich had described Celtic Park as ‘one of the best atmospheres he’s ever experienced’.

“I’m really excited about it. Celtic have a good team,” Gnabry continued. “We’d hoped to finish in the top eight. Now we’re in the play-offs, have to accept that and are excited about the games.”