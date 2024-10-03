Celtic Park , Parkhead, Celtic Football Club's stadium

Celtic are keen to extend their partnership with Adidas which expires at the end of the season

Celtic and kit manufacturers Adidas are reportedly both keen on extending their current partnership which is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Hoops signed up with the iconic German sporting fashion brand at the start of the 2020/21 campaign - with their bumper five-year sponsorship deal proving a smash hit with supporters after being declared as the “biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced in Scottish sport”.

According to Footy Headlines, both parties are thrilled with the success of their kit sales and brand recognition and are now keen to extend their current arrangement.

Similar to other Adidas numbers this season, it feels just like a template. You can't do too much with Celtic's traditional Hoops - and you shouldn't. It's far better than last year's attempt, but we aren't sure if that is much a compliment. | SNS Group

In 2023, the Parkhead club broke into the top 20 best-selling strips of the year, which generated a staggering £29 million in sales.

Adidas, who also provide kits for the world giants Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid, replaced New Balance as Celtic's main kit partners after a £25m-plus deal was agreed when they took over from Nike in 2015.

The vast majority of fans’ feedback towards Adidas kits has been overwhelmingly positive, despite some being left less than impressed with the innovative designs behind last season's strips.

Adidas also caused somewhat of a social media stir earlier this summer when they released a kit which included the famous Hoops as part of a collage with the colours of FOUR other top clubs - - including two different Celtic tops.

A women's shirt named the 'Kseniaschnaider repurposed football jersey' is currently available to purchase on the Adidas UK website for a pricey £80. Described as 'a bold and stripe-centric jersey made with recycled materials,' it's been designed in a collaboration Ksenia and Anton Schnaider, a Ukrainian couple who are fashion designers.

The club’s iconic green and white hoops dominate the left-hand side of the colourful shirt while their are elements of the green, white and black 'pinstripe' design that formed last season's away top. The central portion appears to be taken from Manchester United's blue away kit from the 2021/22 campaign, while the black and white portion is inspired by the Red Devils' black and white away kit from that same season.

Supporters will also notice another portion separating the sections of green and white hoops on the left-hand side which appears to have come from an Aberdeen home kit. The Dons have similarly had their kits supplied by Adidas for over a decade.