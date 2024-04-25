Rod Stewart is a diehard Celtic fan

Rod Stewart would love to see Celtic make a move for one of their Premiership rivals this summer.

The Hoops return to league business this weekend in pursuit of the title, holding a three-point gap over Rangers. They face Dundee on Sunday at Dens Park after an enthralling Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen last weekend, in which Celtic won 6-5 on penalty kicks following a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time. They face Rangers in the final next month.

Dundee have enjoyed a stellar season back in the Premiership under Tony Docherty, who has guided the club to a top six finish. They have their eyes on European football and Stewart knows they could be a potential problem for Brendan Rodgers’ men this Sunday.

A diehard Hoops fan, music legend Stewart was in attendance at Hampden last weekend and will be watching on hoping for more Celtic delight this Sunday. Speaking ahead of the Dundee clash, Stewart urged Parkhead chiefs to have a look at one of their weekend opponents, Dark Blues star Luke McCowan, as he expressed some Dons sympathy.

He told talkSPORT: “They (Aberdeen) were outstanding. I actually felt a bit sorry for the Aberdeen supporters, they deserved a little bit more than that. If they can keep that up next year then they are going to be a top-four team, they were brilliant."