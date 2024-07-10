AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers this week.

Rangers have made a strong start to their summer signing spree after bringing in some exciting new talent including new recruit Hamza Igamane. Celtic on the other hand, are taking a more reserved approach, but a number of players have been linked to Parkhead in recent weeks and many expect a deal to be announced sooner rather than later.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the Glasgow rumour mill.

Celtic shut down over goalkeeper target

One of the main priorities for Celtic this window is to replace the iconic Joe Hart in goal. The Hoops have been linked with a number of targets since the summer transfer window opened, from Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to Peter Vindahl Jensen from Sparta Prague.

The latter reportedly sees Celtic as a path towards playing Premier League football, plus the chance of breaking into the Denmark national side. However, according to Czech outlet iSport, Sparta ‘refuse to let go’ of their current number one and have ‘repeatedly sent signals’ that they are unwilling to sell him.

While there may be ‘no plan’s of Vindahl Jensen being sold on this summer, plans could quickly change if Sparta fail to make it through the upcoming Champions League qualifiers. If they reach the play-offs, Celtic may need to wait until the end of August to hear a decision on the shot-stopper’s future.

Koppen reveals Rangers recruitment strategy

As Rangers wait to challenge Celtic in another Scottish Premiership title fight, Nils Koppen has confirmed the club’s focus this transfer window and their strategy moving forwards.

Minutes from the club’s latest fan advisory board saw the recruitment expert discuss his vision for the Gers, which will involve keeping a close eye on signing Scottish talent and developing their own stars for sales to some of the biggest teams in the world.