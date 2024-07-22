Adam Idah is a target for Celtic after a productive loan spell last term. | Getty Images

Celtic are looking to sign the star from Norwich City this transfer window.

A big move will be needed from Celtic if they are to tempt Norwich City into selling Adam Idah, according to one pundit.

There are reports that an £8m price tag has been placed on the striker who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Parkhead last season. He netted the winner in the Scottish Cup final vs Rangers and boss Brendan Rodgers is wanting to work with the Irish striker again.

New Norwich City head coach Hoff Thorup has thrown a spanner in the works by saying he sees Idah as an ‘important player.’ Marvin Bartley says that may mean that Celtic need to dig out the chequebook and go big for their striking man.

The former Hibs and Livingston midfielder told Clyde SSB: “As I said, on the back of the way he ended the season with Celtic. A lot of their fans wanted that transfer and they wanted it done straight away. It’s always going to be difficult with a new manager coming into Norwich.

“He was always going to look at his squad. He sees Adam as a big part of that – if a player wants to go somewhere and the club meets the valuation, then they will still go, regardless of what managers say. But it’s not what Celtic want to hear.

“What you want to hear is that he is ‘surplus to requirements. If we can move him on, then we will’, then you pay a lot less for him. I think Celtic are going to have to put their hands deep into their pocket if they want to bring him to the football club, because they have to prize him away from Norwich, rather than Norwich moving him on.”