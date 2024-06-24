Celtic stance has already been made clear as EFL side prepare to look at striker
Celtic may need to be patient in their permanent pursuit of Norwich City striker Adam Idah. The Hoops are keen to lure the attacker back to Celtic Park this summer.
However, the Canaries are set to run the rule over him during pre-season. They are preparing for another year in the Championship.
The East Anglian outfit have turned to Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager after deciding to part ways with David Wagner.
This managerial change has thrown a spanner in the works regarding Celtic’s hopes of re-signing Idah as the Danish boss is keen to take a look at the Republic of Ireland international.
Speaking recently, he has said: “Yes, definitely with that guy. He's an exciting player. And he's from here, and he's been in the club so many years and can do dangerous stuff up front.
"He's fast, he moves well, he gets into these areas in the box where you decide games. So definitely, I will have a look at him, I think otherwise it will be stupid.”
Celtic signed Idah on loan in January to freshen up their attacking ranks and he became a hit with the Glasgow club.
He went on to make 19 appearances for them in all competitions and found the net on nine occasions.
The forward scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park.
Brendan Rodgers has already made his stance on signing him clear and said: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in.
“He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.”
He added: “I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.
“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments.
“He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with.
“I’ve seen development in him and that’s what the game’s about – players improving. I just know with Adam that he’s got such a high ceiling.
“The Premier League is the most competitive league in world football and you need a certain level of physicality and he showed that as a really young player.
“My talks with Adam will remain private because there’s a lot of work to do. But he knows my feelings and so does the club so we’ll see what happens.”
Idah has been on the books at Norwich since joining them as a youngster back in 2017. He has scored 17 goals in 115 games for them altogether to date.
Hoff Thorup will have to make a decision on his future with Celtic ready to pounce. If the Hoops aren’t able to bring him back up the border, they may need to start looking at other options.
