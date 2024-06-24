Celtic want 15-goal striker with Rangers 'considering' Hearts raid

Theo Bair | Getty Images

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic will be looking to retain their Scottish Premiership title once again next season. Brendan Rodgers’ side also got their hands on the Scottish Cup.

As for their rivals Rangers, they have a big summer ahead as they look to mount a serious challenge for top spot. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Attacker on radar

Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly interested in signing Motherwell striker Theo Bair this summer, according to a report by The Athletic. The 24-year-old has caught the eye playing at Fir Park over recent times and his current side could face a battle to keep hold of him in this transfer window amid attention from elsewhere.

Bair rose up through the ranks at Vancouver Whitecaps and went on to make 39 competitive appearances for the MLS outfit, finding the net on three occasions.

The Canada international, who has two caps under his belt so far in his career, moved over to Europe in 2021 on an initial temporary basis when he linked up with Hamkam on loan in Norway.

St Johnstone then lured him to Scotland but he struggled to make an impact with the Saints, scoring only once in 37 matches.

However, since switching to Motherwell last year, he has really found his feet and has become one of the league’s most prized attackers.

Bair has fired 15 goals in 41 outings last term for Stuart Kettlewell’s side and is now being linked with a move away this summer.

Regarding his time with the Well so far, he has said: “I know I’ve got a lot of stick over the earlier games, due to the lack of goals. I don’t deny it, but I always felt I had it in me.

"I wouldn’t call it a purple patch, I’d say I’m performing to the level that I’d hope to perform to.

"I just hope to continue it. I wasn’t paying attention to it, but any striker knows if they are not scoring they will get stick.

"Criticism is also there because people know you can do better."

Celtic could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. Meanwhile, Rangers may have identified him as a potential target to compete with Cyriel Dessers up top.

Rangers considering swoop

Rangers are ‘considering’ a move for Hearts’ chief executive Andrew McKinlay, as per a report by the Daily Record. He has been working for the Edinburgh club for the last four years and has done an impressive job with the Jam Tarts.

The Gers are in the hunt for a replacement for James Bisgrove following his exit to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. They may well now turn to one of their league rivals to fill their vacancy.