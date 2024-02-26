The star was immense for Liverpool against Chelsea

Caoimhin Kelleher has been told a Liverpool transfer decision is needed after his Carabao Cup heroics - with Celtic rumoured to be keen.

There has been talk that the Premiership champions want to sign the Anfield back-up this summer. Joe Hart is retiring in the summer and the hunt for a new number one in Glasgow's east-end will be on.

Kelleher showed his number one credentials on Sunday with an inspiring performance in the English League Cup final, which Jurgen Klopp's side won 1-0. Centre-back Virgil Van Dijk was full of praise for the Irish international post-match and made a stirring claim.

The former Celtic defender stated to Sky: "I'm probably one of his biggest fans, I’ve always said he’s world class and he stepped up again today. It’s good to see, he’s a good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool."

Ex-Hoops and Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino was also in awe of the goalkeeper's performance, but reckons decision time on his future is looming. He told the Times: "All the senior goalkeepers at clubs train together and it is clear that Caoimhin Kelleher, the Liverpool No 2, has learnt so much from the No 1, Alisson.

"The three big saves he made against Chelsea at Wembley were straight out of the playbook of the main man at Anfield. Especially when he made himself big to deny Conor Gallagher in a one-on-one in the second half.

"As he did in last year's Carabao Cup final, Kelleher played a crucial part in Liverpool's victory and it is clear he is getting the most out of time spent with one of the world's best goalkeepers.