The Hoops’ skipper has informed Scotland boss Steve Clarke of his decision to step aside from international football.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has made the ‘difficult decision’ to retire from international football at the age of 31.

Hanging up the dark blue jersey with a total of 63 caps to his name and having twice represented hos country and major tournament finals, the modern day Hoops’ icon has called his career on the global stage an ‘honour’ and spoken of how much turning out for his country has meant to him.

He said: “It has been a huge honour to achieve 63 caps for my country. Appearing just once would have been a dream come true so to achieve 63 and be inducted into the International Roll of Honour after getting 50 is something I could only have dreamed of as a young kid. Throughout my career I wanted to give the absolute maximum possible to help the country and represent the supporters with passion and pride.

“I have made a decision that was very difficult of course but a decision which I feel is the right one at the right time. It was very important I spoke to Steve, and I did that this week to make him aware of my intentions. I just felt the time is right for me to move on from international football.

“International football has been a really important part of my career. I have learned so much and achieved some incredible highs – with that famous night in Serbia being one of the very best – and I have been blessed to share these experiences with some great people. Playing for Scotland always meant so much to me and reaching two major tournaments will always be a source of real pride. Scoring at Hampden at the EUROs in front of our fantastic supporters will always be a special highlight for me.

“Of course, like many others I wish we could have gone further in these competitions but nonetheless it has been a privilege to have played for my country on such a stage and to have represented my country for such a long period. I have worked with some excellent managers, team-mates and staff and I thank them all for their incredible efforts during the time we have had together.

“I would like to wish Steve, the current Scotland players and all the players who follow me nothing but success for the future. I also want to give special and sincere thanks to the Scotland fans who have supported me so brilliantly during my time. The level of passion and commitment that our fans bring is second-to-none and something I will always remember.”

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke added: “Callum’s consistency of performance and leadership qualities have been a real catalyst in the team’s return to major tournaments. He has been a driving force in the middle of the park and in many ways is a coach’s dream: he is low maintenance, leads by example and sets the highest standards every day in training and in matches.

“That professionalism and dedication has been a huge influence in our squad. We had a very good chat and while I am disappointed to lose Callum’s qualities I can understand the rationale behind his decision. He will be missed by his team-mates, the coaches, the backroom staff and, of course, the fans. I would like to thank him for all that he has contributed and helped us achieve.”