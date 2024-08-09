For Saturday’s Rangers versus Motherwell match, which kicks off at 15.00 at Hampden Park, there will be more seats added to trains to and from Mount Florida (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Rangers play Motherwell at Hampden Park on Sunday while Celtic travel to Edinburgh during the Fringe Festival to take on Hibs on Sunday.

Scotrail have issues an important update to Celtic and Rangers fans who are planning to travel via train to their respective matches with Motherwell and Hibs at Hampden Park and Easter Road this weekend.

Philippe Clement’s side are due to play their ‘home’ match with the Steelmen at Hampden Park and the rail operator is planning on providing extra services to Mount Florida but has warned fans to expect longer queuing times. Meanwhile, the Hoops travel to Scotland’s capital during the Fringe Festival and there will be ‘significantly reduced’ services which Scotrail claims are a result of strikes but the trade union ASLEF.

A statement from Scotrail said: “Customers are reminded that a temporary timetable is currently in place due to fewer drivers making themselves available for rest day working, as is their contractual right, while pay talks are ongoing with the trade union ASLEF. However, to support travel to and from the events, ScotRail is adding as many carriages as possible to services.

“For Saturday’s Rangers versus Motherwell match, which kicks off at 15.00 at Hampden Park, there will be more seats added to trains to and from Mount Florida. Fans using those services should expect queuing times to be longer, allow extra time for travel, and are advised to make their way to Mount Florida after the match to travel back to the city.

“The Edinburgh Festivals, including the International Festival, the Fringe, and events such as Fringe by the Sea, also continue this weekend. With it being the final weekend before the end of the Scottish school summer holidays, travel to and from Edinburgh is expected to be particularly busy. As with last week, Sunday’s timetable will be significantly reduced and customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or website to get the latest information. This will be updated by Friday, 9 August.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, added: “This is another busy weekend for travel across Scotland’s Railway and we are doing everything we can to help customers get to the football match at Hampden and the events in Edinburgh.

“Customers are reminded that with the temporary timetable currently in place, there are fewer services than normal in operation. But to support both the football at the national stadium and the Edinburgh Festivals, we’ve made changes to our services, including extra seats and services and late-night trains to get people to and from Edinburgh.

“With trains expected to be busier than usual, we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner. Buying return tickets before you board using our mTicket system on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”