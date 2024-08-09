Latest Celtic transfer 'close' as defender 'set' to complete loan move

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the opening match of the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The latest on Celtic’s transfer activity this month.

Celtic are having a rather quiet summer transfer window so far, with just three new recruits in and only a small handful of departures as well. After Joe Hart’s retirement, the Hoops oversaw the exit of fellow goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, along with Hyeon-gyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic.

Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo finally became the club’s first signings of the window just last month, with Paulo Bernardo also signing full-time following his successful loan spell.

There is still time for Celtic to complete some further deals and one could be due to be announced soon. According to Record Sport, the Hoops are sending out rising star Dane Murray on loan to gain some valuable first team experience.

The defender is set to join Championship side Queen’s Park, who are ‘close to finalising’ a deal for the 21-year-old. Spiders boss Callum Davidson has been looking to bolster his options across the back and Celtic are keen for Murray to get some important minutes in the tank over the season.

Queen’s Park have been hoping to secure the loan signing of Murray before tonight’s clash with Livingston, but they are cutting it fine. They got their 2024/25 season underway last weekend with a trip to Falkirk where they lost 2-1. The Spiders finished eighth in the Championship last season and will be hoping to build on their performances this time round.

As for Celtic, they kicked their Scottish Premiership campaign off with a dominant 4-0 win over Kilmarnock at home. Brendan Rodgers’ side will travel to the capital this weekend to take on Hibs at Easter Road, who were hit with a 3-0 defeat over the opening weekend by St Mirren.

Celtic, the Saints, and Aberdeen were the only teams to bank wins last weekend. The Hoops have jumped straight to the top of the table on goal difference, while rivals Rangers failed to get off the mark against Hearts, settling for a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle. They are up against Motherwell this weekend.