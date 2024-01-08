Celtic star at centre of 'bitter' £3.5m transfer dispute with FIFA set to weigh in

One of Luis Palma's former clubs believe they are due a fee from his move to Celtic Park in 2023.

With the January transfer window open it's now time for clubs across the country and the rest of Europe to focus on strengthening their squads.

Celtic have yet to bring in any new faces this month but continue to be linked with several players as they work towards their return from the winter break when they face Highland League side Buckie Thistle on Saturday, January 21. However, one of their former transfers appears to have caused a stir between two clubs with covering body FIFA reportedly set to get involved - according to The Scottish Sun.

Celtic signed winger Luis Palma in August 2023 from Greek club Aris with the fee reported to be £.3.5 million. However, that figure is being disputed by Honduran club Vida, Palma's first team, who actually believe the figure was £4.1 million and that they are due £500,000 from a sell on clause that has allegedly not been paid.

Vida appear to need the cash desperately and reportedly can not pay their current players until they receive it. Their club president is adamant they have not been paid what they are due and that is why FIFA are now set to intervene.

Luis Cruz, Vida president, said: "The first transfer for Luis Palma was for £200,000 and we built in a 35 per-cent sell-on fee. But we did not receive any payment after his transfer to Celtic.

"Celtic bought Luis for 4.8 million Euros [£4.1m], we know that. I told Luis when he was leaving us not to go to the club in Greece and I had arranged a transfer to a club in Portugal instead, but his agent insisted he go to Aris.

