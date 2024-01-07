Former Rangers star wants Liverpool move as Celtic departure confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes his old club should make a move for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck.

The Liverpool youngster made 22 appearances in all competitions after moving to Dens Park on what was expected to be a season-long loan move in August. However, the defender was recalled by the English Premier League giants last week.

Owen Beck stood out for Dundee - but Liverpool have recalled the left-back.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reflected on Beck’s loan spell with Dundee, saying: “It was good. So, we always saw and were pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells, which was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen, but that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.”

Although Beck’s recall was instigated by injuries to Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, there has been some talk the Wales Under-21 left-back could be allowed to depart from Anfield once again - and Miller has insisted Rangers would be making a ‘terrific signing’ if they made a move.

He told The Daily Record: “Don’t get me wrong, if the chance is there to sign Owen Beck from Liverpool – who has really impressed me on loan at Dundee – I’d do it. He’d be a terrific signing if he’s available. And the reason I’d do it now is to get in before someone else moves first.”

Beck was not the only Liverpool star to be recalled to Anfield after on-loan Celtic defender Nat Phillips returned to Merseyside last week.

Celtic's Nat Phillips looks on after losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old centre-back has made eight appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side but will now remain at Anfield until the end of the month when a firm decision will be made on his future. Taking to his social media accounts following his departure, Phillips paid tribute to Celtic’s supporters and wished them well for the remainder of the season.