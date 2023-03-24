The latest SPL transfer speculation as Celtic and Rangers are given advice from current and former stars.

Kyogo Furuhashi believes his future lies with Celtic despite being the subject of heavy speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.

The 16-times capped Japan international has been a remarkable success since he moved to Glasgow in a reported £4.75m deal from Vissel Kobe during the summer of 2021. Since making that switch, the striker has plundered his way to 46 goals in just 72 appearances in all competitions for Ange Postecoglou’s side - but was still unable to find his way into the Japan squad for last year’s World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Despite that international snub, Kyogo’s form in front of goal has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs, with English Premier League side Crystal Palace said to be the latest to be monitoring his progress.

The 28-year-old discussed his future in a recent interview with Japanese TV and confirmed his is ‘only going to concentrate on his future at Celtic’.

He said: “I am really happy in Glasgow. I had prepared to play in the World Cup. But it’s useless to talk and think about the past. So after me not getting into the squad happened, I decided I was only going to concentrate on the future at Celtic.

“I wanted to score a goal in every game to help the team win. I have managed to score more goals than any other Japanese player in a season in Europe. My dream of playing in the World Cup for Japan has not come true so far, but the season has been very good for me.”

Club legend urges Rangers to move for £8m-rated midfield star

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged his old club to move for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour - but believes issues over his wages could scupper any deal.

Scotland’s midfielder Billy Gilmour (L) fights for the ball with England’s forward Raheem Sterling at Wembley

The 21-year-old brought a slightly underwhelming end to him time at Chelsea in September when he joined Brighton and Hove Albion in an £8m - but he has struggled to make a major impact with the Seagulls after making just ten appearances in all competitions.

Ferguson believes a move back to Ibrox, where Gilmour started his career, would work for both parties, but insisted even a loan deal could be out of the question.

