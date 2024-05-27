Celtic star Greg Taylor has opened up on his clash with Todd Cantwell during Celtic’s Scottish Cup final win over Rangers.

It was close and cagey game that was blown open by a single error from Jack Butland, late in the game, with Adam Idah scoring a rebound from close ranger just minutes after Butland had made a big save to keep Rangers level. The Gers also had a goal chalked off after VAR earlier in the game.

Celtic star Taylor put in a big performance, and at one stage, he clashed with Rangers midfielder Cantwell, who has had his fair share of scuffles on the pitch. Speaking about the incident after the game, Taylor said: “I like playing on the edge, definitely. He said a few things that I didn’t like. It was a good battle in the game, but it was important to get the win.

“I don’t want it to be a headline or that, I just didn’t like a couple of the things he said. But that’s fine, we move on. We went on and did the business, so it’s important we focus on us and the success we’ve had in winning a cup. Adam was key to that.”

Cantwell has attracted plenty of criticism for his antic on the pitch, and Frank McAvennie recently claimed that he may lost his spot at Ibrox as a result. “I think he (Cantwell) and (Fabio) Silva are two arrogant people. People talk about their antics more than their play,” he told Football Insider. “They’re good players, I don’t get it. I really don’t. Especially Cantwell, I think he’s a good player when you take all that stuff around him away.

“Winding players up and putting things on Instagram, having a go at Chris Sutton, just get on with your game. He got dropped for a bit there because of what he was doing. He’s a good player but he would be a lot better if he stopped all the nonsense and just got on with playing football.”

Cantwell has clashed with Clement over his antics, and he was once dragged off during the first half of a Europa League clash earlier this season. Speaking about that particular incident, the midfielder said: “Yeah, definitely it was a tough moment. No player wants to be that player [that is taken off early]. Listen, me and the manager have had a lot of conversations and I have got a lot of respect for the manager. I think he is a good person as well as a good manager.