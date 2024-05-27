Former Celtic favourite says farewell to 'amazing and special club' amid growing transfer speculation
The football season is now over across most of Europe with just a few matches left to play including the small matter of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
In Scotland, Celtic picked up the Scottish Cup at the weekend and Ross County brought down the curtain on 2023/24 by retaining their Scottish Premiership place with a resounding victory over Raith Rovers in the play-offs. All the attention will now be fully focused on what should be a fascinating transfer window across the country.
One player who has an uncertain future is former Celtic favourite and current Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. The 26-year old is gearing up for the European Championships with Scotland this summer then he will return to North London having spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Tierney took to social media at the weekend to bid farewell to the Spanish club, writing: “Thank you to everyone at @realsociedad. What an amazing and special club. Honoured to have been a part of it.
"Despite the injury setbacks, I gave everything every time I stepped on the park and you supported me all the way. It was incredible to be part of the team that made history and qualified for Europe 5 times in a row. Eskerrik asko. We will meet again."
According to reports from Football Scotland, Tierney is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. Where he will end up is very much unknown but Newcastle United were one club who reportedly were very interested in the former Celtic man before he made the loan move to Spain.
