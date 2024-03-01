Celtic have not used the forward in recent matches.

Frank McAvennie thinks Liel Abada's Celtic career is over as he ran the rule over the winger's Parkhead absence.

The Israeli international has not featured as of late with boss Brendan Rodgers confirming he is not in the right state of mind to play, amid a war in his country with Hamas. It has provided speculation on his future with MLS sides rumoured to be keen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they can't strike a deal, Abada will have to wait to the summer if he wants to secure a move out of Parkhead. Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie would like to see Abada out on the park but believes that ship has sailed.

He said: “If Abada was there, I’d put him in the team. If I could trust him to go and play and to get all the noise out of his head, then he should play.

"I just don’t think there’s any way back for him now, that is it. I’d love to see the boy, but I haven’t got any time for people who want to bring politics into football.

“There’s no place for it – the world’s gone mad. You go to games to get away from that. I feel for Abada because there are supporters that love him and some that are going against him. It must be hard for the boy. I think Brendan is the right guy to have there because he’ll be talking to him. He’ll know if Abada is playing or not.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the former striker has also hailed Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland amid a tight title race between the Glasgow rivals. He believes the shot stopper closing in on a return to the England squad is worth five wins worth of points to Rangers.

McAvennie added: “Rangers have had some magnificent goalkeepers. Butland could win Rangers maybe 15 points a season – that’s a lot of points. Not so much now because they’re playing more on the front foot, but he’s got them through games when the defence wasn’t playing well.