Celtic transfer rumour gets ultimate verdict as 'target' addresses speculation with a swipe
Sydney van Hooijdonk has claimed he had talks with Celtic in the summer - but there were no winter discussions.
The Dutch striker - son of Hoops hero Pierre - was linked with the Premiership champions in both transfer windows this season. He has since moved out on loan to English Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season from Serie A side Bologna.
He moved to the Canaries as Adam Idah swapped Carrow Road for Parkhead on a loan deal with no option to buy. Speaking to the PinkUn, van Hooijdonk has opened up on whether or not there were talks with Celtic in the winter, and being a fan of the club can't save SPFL clubs from a standards swipe.
The forward said: "To be honest, I didn't speak with Celtic this winter. You see a lot of things, but this winter, I didn't speak with them. Yes, last summer, there was a bit.
"It is a lovely club, and I am a fan of them as well, but the Championship and a team that is fighting for the play-offs was really nice. This league is at a higher level than that league, so I'm really happy to be here."
Since making the move to Norwich in January, van Hooijdonk has yet to hit the goal trail, playing three times with a sole assist. Idah meanwhile has impressed for the Hoops, scoring again as Celtic smashed Dundee 7-1 to keep within two points of Rangers in the Premiership title race.