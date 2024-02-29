The striker was linked with Celtic and now is on loan with Norwich City

Sydney van Hooijdonk has claimed he had talks with Celtic in the summer - but there were no winter discussions.

The Dutch striker - son of Hoops hero Pierre - was linked with the Premiership champions in both transfer windows this season. He has since moved out on loan to English Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season from Serie A side Bologna.

He moved to the Canaries as Adam Idah swapped Carrow Road for Parkhead on a loan deal with no option to buy. Speaking to the PinkUn, van Hooijdonk has opened up on whether or not there were talks with Celtic in the winter, and being a fan of the club can't save SPFL clubs from a standards swipe.

The forward said: "To be honest, I didn't speak with Celtic this winter. You see a lot of things, but this winter, I didn't speak with them. Yes, last summer, there was a bit.

"It is a lovely club, and I am a fan of them as well, but the Championship and a team that is fighting for the play-offs was really nice. This league is at a higher level than that league, so I'm really happy to be here."