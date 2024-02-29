The Hoops man has been touted to make a summer move.

Mikey Johnston could become a bargain West Brom option this summer according to one pundit - that's if Brendan Rodgers has alternate Celtic intentions.

The winger left the Hoops on loan in January and has impressed Baggies fans with his English Championship performances to date. It has raised questions over the Irish international's long-term future and Carlton Palmer reckons a total breakaway from the Premiership champions could be in line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no option to buy clause in his deal, and the former West Brom and England star has claimed some have had attitude concerns around Johnston. Those have been firmly binned in his view, and now wonders what the future holds.

He told Football League World: “One of the players that is making an impression is Mikey Johnston, who they signed from Celtic in the January transfer window. He’s come in, he’s a mercurial talent, he’s 24-years-of-age, and he’s done very, very well.

“The West Brom supporters are really pleased with him, and there’s a clamour to sign him permanently. He is doing very, very well at West Brom, there are some suggestions from previous managers about his attitude and the way he trains, but he’s been absolutely brilliant at West Brom, and so I’m sure, depending on which division West Brom are in next season, they’ll be looking at whether they could bring Mikey in to the football club.

“And they might be able to get him as a bargain, and it might be good business. But, also, Celtic and Brendan Rodgers might be looking at his performances and thinking ‘well, there’s a player there’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s definitely talented, could he get more of him back at Celtic next season? But the general consensus is that, with the players Celtic have, it will be the right time for him to move on in the summer.