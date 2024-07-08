'Keep aiming high' - Celtic star on EPL, La Liga and Serie A ambitions amid contract talks
Celtic star Reo Hatate has added to the ongoing speculation that he is ready to leave Celtic in the near future, after being questioned by reporters in his homeland of Japan.
The 26-year-old midfielder has been a sensation on the Scottish shores since arriving from Kawasaki Frontale two seasons ago. He had been reported to be a Tottenham Hotspur transfer target last year, following his ex-boss Ange Postecoglou’s arrival in north London, and went on to admit the he fancied a ‘step up’ from the Scottish Premiership.
Talks between Celtic and the Japanese international then stalled last summer over a new contract, with Hatate rejecting the first offer, but he a new five-year deal was signed in September which should see him stay at Parkhead until 2028.
Transfer speculation may well be whipped up once again, however, after the midfielder was asked about his future by reporters in Japan and Hatate reaffirmed his wish to challenge himself at that higher level some point soon, listing the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A as the main places he would wish to try out.
Speaking to Sportiva, via The Scottish Sun, the Japanese international said: “There are still many higher leagues [in Europe], so if I can challenge for those leagues, I want to do so. Unless I aim for that, there is no point in continuing as an athlete, so I want to keep aiming high.
“I would like to play in the Premier League, as well as in Spain and Italy, which I am personally interested in. For the Japanese national team, the final Asian qualifiers start in September, so I would like to gain experience there again.
“I felt a strong sense of pride in playing for Japan at the Asian Cup, so I would like to become a player who can stand on such a stage more.”
On signing his new contract last year, in spite of the evident stalls, Hatate said: "I am delighted to agree this new contract with Celtic and commit my future to the Club.
"We have a lot of challenges ahead of us this season and beyond, both in Scotland and in the Champions League, and we are all ready as a team to tackle these together. We will give everything we have to bring our fans more good times.
"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together. I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all.”
Since arriving from Japan in 2022, Hatate has gone on to make 65 Scottish Premiership appearances, scoring 13 times. He was first selected to play in his senior national side following an impressive debut campaign with the Hoops, winning his first cap in a World Cup qualifier against Vietnam in March 2022.
