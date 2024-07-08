Celtic hero 'hopeful' Rangers transfer target won't exit his plans amid interest as he unearths Roy Keane 2.0
Neil Lennon hopes Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani stays with him at Rapid Bucharest.
The Celtic hero who has managed and played for the Hoops has taken on a new role as gaffer at the Romanian club. One of his first tasks is trying to hold onto star striker Rrahmani, who is attracting interest from across Europe, including Rangers according to reports.
Sparta Prague and Bologna have been touted as two possible destinations alongside Ibrox, but Celtic legend Lennon - in his first role since leaving his managerial post at Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia - hopes that he is the man with the in-demand striker come September. He said: “I am so pleased with Albion. I remain hopeful he will stay with Rapid for another season. Everyone is watching him, the press are talking about him, but his attitude was great."
Meanwhile, Lennon has been so impressed by one of his new midfielders that he has handed him the nickname of a Man Utd legend, Roy Keane. He added in the Scottish Sun: "I was impressed by several young people in the squad.
"Particularly Gheorghe who I nicknamed Roy Keane. He impressed me not only in terms of football, but also in terms of personality. I am very satisfied with the way the training went. The players got stronger day by day and the attitude they had towards training and what we asked of them was exemplary.
"I am very happy for the way they accepted the methods I used with them and the professionalism they showed is excellent."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.