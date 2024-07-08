Neil Lennon on media duty in Scotland. | (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

His striker has turned into a Rangers transfer target.

Neil Lennon hopes Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani stays with him at Rapid Bucharest.

The Celtic hero who has managed and played for the Hoops has taken on a new role as gaffer at the Romanian club. One of his first tasks is trying to hold onto star striker Rrahmani, who is attracting interest from across Europe, including Rangers according to reports.

Sparta Prague and Bologna have been touted as two possible destinations alongside Ibrox, but Celtic legend Lennon - in his first role since leaving his managerial post at Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia - hopes that he is the man with the in-demand striker come September. He said: “I am so pleased with Albion. I remain hopeful he will stay with Rapid for another season. Everyone is watching him, the press are talking about him, but his attitude was great."

Meanwhile, Lennon has been so impressed by one of his new midfielders that he has handed him the nickname of a Man Utd legend, Roy Keane. He added in the Scottish Sun: "I was impressed by several young people in the squad.

"Particularly Gheorghe who I nicknamed Roy Keane. He impressed me not only in terms of football, but also in terms of personality. I am very satisfied with the way the training went. The players got stronger day by day and the attitude they had towards training and what we asked of them was exemplary.