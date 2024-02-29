Celtic’s Adam Idah scored twice against Motherwell on Sunday.

Adam Idah will make a Celtic move permanent if he continues to impress - but there's an Italian hunch lingering for Chris Sutton.

The Hoops hero has been pleased by the Norwich City loanee since his move to Glasgow. He has scored two important Premiership doubles that have been pivotal to securing 2-1 and 3-1 wins over Hibs and Motherwell.

There was scepticism over his loan deal to the end of the season, which does not include an option to buy. Nicolas Kuhn was the other January arrival as the Hoops board comes under fire for not backing boss Brendan Rodgers amid an enthralling Premiership title race with Rangers.

Writing in the PinkUn, Sutton believes continued Celtic form will see the Hoops make a permanent move, but Italian interest that appeared prior to his Parkhead switch could provide alternate options. He said: "Adam Idah has taken to life at Celtic like a duck to water, and that is only good news for Norwich City. I don't think I've ever seen him header it like he did against Motherwell. It was full of quality and confidence.

"It's early days, but he looks like a slightly different player at Celtic. It's not fair to say he was going through the motions at Norwich, but you always felt there was more in there to be extracted.

"The way Idah used his body and his physicality really impressed me. He held up the ball well and had defenders bouncing off him. His second finish was brilliant. It's not an easy one, but it was a big goal.

"It's been one hell of a start, but they have a couple of games against Rangers before the end of the season, and that is where you really get judged as a Celtic player.

"I'm really pleased for him. The goals are important but it's more the quality of them. It will be an interesting one to watch what happens at the end of the season.