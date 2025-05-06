Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed last week that the former Benfica winger faces up to nine months with a knee injury

Devastated Celtic winger Jota has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury that is expected to rule him out of action for six to nine months - insisting he will now “retreat” and “allow the wounds to naturally heal”.

The Portuguese attacker damaged his ACL during the Hoops’ 5-0 title-clinching victory over Dundee United at Tannadice that secured a 13th Premiership crown in 14 years and was later spotted on crutches and wearing a knee brace as he joined his teammates to soak in the celebrations.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the club’s worst fears that the ex-Benfica starlet had sustained a significant setback ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 Old Firm draw with Rangers and now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.

It’s unlikely he will feature for the Scottish champion again until early 2026, but the 26-year-old has decided to view his long layoff as a way of life handing him a chance to reset ahead of the "second half" of his career.

Jota addresses fans after devastating knee injury blow

Taking to his Instagram account, Jota addressed fans directly and offered a philosophical take on his road to recovery. He posted: “So, just passing by to let yous' know from myself. Obviously pretty s**** and all of that stuff buuuttt, the amount of crazy worse things that could have happen is huge right.

“I've made my professional debut about 10 years ago. I believe now this being life whistling for the career half time break and giving me this deep inner breath to get me ready for the 2nd half of this ride (and mannn, how exciting it will be).

“I'll now retreat, allow the wounds to naturally heal and give me the opportunity to embrace the growth that only stillness and pain can teach.

“Things are about to slow down, and as a good friend once told me...'Slow is Smooth and Smooth is Fast'”